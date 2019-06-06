The afternoon of Tuesday, June 4th, Bell Island RCMP were conducting a traffic checkpoint on Davidson Avenue near the Monsignor Bartlett Memorial Arena. Around 2:00pm, officers observed a van approaching the checkpoint, which then turned to avoid it and collided with a residence. The crash resulted in minor damage to the vehicle and house. The driver, a 35-year old woman from Bell Island, had two young children in the vehicle not properly secured in child seats and had an expired driver’s license. She was ticketed for a number of Highway Traffic Act offenses.

