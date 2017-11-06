Residents of Bell Island continued a dockside protest for a third straight day. They are refusing to let the MV Legionnaire go to Fogo Island while the MV Veteran undergoes repairs. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.