A couple from Bell Island are the province’s latest millionaires. Gord and Lillian Gosse were picking up lottery tickets to put in their son’s birthday card when they grabbed a couple for themselves.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.