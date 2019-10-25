Police in Bay St. George are investigating a number of break, enter and thefts from cabins in Gallants.

On October 20 at about 5:30 p.m., Bay St. George RCMP received a report of a break and enter into a cabin in Gallants. The incident occurred sometime between October 15 and October 20, 2019.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., on October 21, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a report of break, enter and theft from another cabin in Gallants. The incident occurred sometime between October 18 and October 20.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning these incidents to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.