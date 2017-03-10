Bay Roberts looks for voter support to win Kraft Hockeyville

The Bay Arena in Bay Roberts is one of the most used stadiums in the province. Ice time is limited and the aging facility is in need of repairs.

It took a lot of support from the community to beat out 3,000 other towns and get this far.

As a top 10 finalist, they are guaranteed $25,000 dollars, but they want the public’s help to get the big prize.

The condition of the arena in Bay Roberts has resulted in events being delayed or cancelled. The town has plans to use the $100,000 to fix it up.

Bay Roberts and surrounding communities are doing everything they can to get everyone out to vote. Voting starts Sunday morning and lasts for 40 hours. It will bring the 10 towns in the running down to two.

Both will get $100,000, but only one will host an NHL pre-season game. Bay Roberts would like to be that town.