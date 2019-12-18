A man has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

The RNC and RCMP Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Team (IICE) arrested the man from Bay D’espoir for online child exploitation.

The investigation lasted nearly an entire year – last summer his residence was searched and a number of items were seized.

43-year-old George Willmott of Bay D’espair appeared in Grand Falls-Windsor Provincial Court on December 12, 2019 to answer to charges of possession and transmission of child pornography.

He was released on an undertaking with conditions designed to prevent access to youth.