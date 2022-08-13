The Bay d’Espoir Highway will remain open with no more scheduled updates unless conditions change, the provincial government announced Saturday.

The state of emergency officially ended at 12:01 a.m. Air quality related to forest fires in the central region is currently low risk. This is expected to remain low for at least the next 48 hours. While the forest fires remain out of control, conditions are stable and continue to trend in a positive direction.

The current forecast is projecting the weather to be partly cloudy with light winds, elevated relative humidity and moderate temperatures throughout the day Saturday. The forecast Sunday is similar with a high chance of precipitation. Overall air quality is expected to remain good. This may be revised if fire or smoke conditions change. For more information on air quality, visit the Environment Canada Grand Falls-Windsor Air Quality Health Index.

The government advises that that visibility on the Bay d’Espoir Highway may be reduced and motorists should drive carefully and not stop.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is consistently receiving reports of residents going into their cabins in the area of the Bay d’Espoir Highway (Route 360), Paradise Lake, and Great Rattling (North and South) These people are disregarding the closed forest access roads in an active fire area. When people enter the area, it can compromise crews’ ability to fight the fires, as well as endangering the lives of residents, crew members, and even first responders. Resource Enforcement Officers are on site and will be patrolling the area.

An update on the roads and weather conditions will be provided should there be any significant change to the current situation.