National Geographic describes them as “vacuums of the sea.” They’re called sea cucumbers. Although most Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have never eaten one, there’s a war brewing over who gets them. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.