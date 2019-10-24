A St. John’s man who used his employer’s cell phone and vehicle to lure a teenaged girl has plead guilty to child luring. In 2017 police posing as a 15-year-old girl posted an ad on NL Adult Classified. There were several responses. Most learning of the girls age said she was too young. Christopher Barnes, 51, repeatedly said that he didn’t have a problem with the girl being that young. The two engaged in an online and text-based conversation that lasted months in which Barnes asked to be her “sugar daddy” and offered her money in exchange for sexual services. The two finally agreed to meet – at which time he was arrested. He arrived at the meeting in his employer’s truck. The cell phone he was using also belonged to his employer. He plead guilty this morning and is expecting to be sentenced later this year.

