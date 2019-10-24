The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama is coming to St. John’s.

The St. John’s Board of Trade announced the former president will be speaking at Mile One on Nov. 12. “A Conversation with President Barack Obama” will begin at 7 p.m. with pre-sale for Board of Trade members to start at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, through the Mile One website. All Board of Trade members will receive a promo code where they can purchase tickets.

The Board of Trade says, beyond the Oval Office, he remains committed to building a growing network of innovative and ethical change makers who will drive positive change in their communities, the continent, and the world.