One of the suspects in a Friday night bank robbery was subdued after trying to carjack an off-duty RCMP officer, the RNC revealed Saturday.

Police released details of the robbery that saw a shot fired at a bank in the west end of St. John’s. The RNC were called to an armed robbery in progress at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the TD Bank on Kelsey Drive. Two men armed with a firearm allegedly entered the bank during business hours and demanded cash. One of the men fired the gun during the robbery, but there were no injuries.

The two men fled in a pickup truck, which went off the road on O’Leary Avenue. Roads were covered in snow at the time. One man was immediately apprehended by officers and identified as Travis Wade, 33, of St. John’s. The second man was identified as Adam Hayden, 31, of Conception Harbour. He fled on foot and allegedly tried to take control of another vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver of that vehicle happened to be an off-duty RCMP officer. The officer subdued the suspect. Neither the officer nor his passenger were injured. An RNC officer arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Wade is charged with armed robbery, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with court orders. Hayden is charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, failing to comply with a firearm prohibition order, intentionally discharging a firearm, and multiple other firearms related offences.

Both men were held to appear at Provincial Court in St. John’s today.