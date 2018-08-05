Bad boating behaviour on the Humber River in deer lake could see the waterway closed.

There’s been reports of a number of safety violations including speeding, impaired boating, and underage use of jet skis. The town of Deer Lake is now in the process of installing cameras to record illegal activity on the river and at the boat launch. Residents are being warned the video will be used by the RCMP to lay charges against those who break the law. Transport Canada has been working with the town and area RCMP, and will be developing a boating safety education program to be introduced next season.