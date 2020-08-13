Students and staff will have to wait a little while longer for how the school day will look come September. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.

NTV News has obtained a copy of the memo sent out by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District outlining that the re-entry plan is delayed at the request of the provincial government.

“The Provincial Government advised us today that there is further important updated medical health advice that potentially will have implications for our plan,” the memo says. “We have agreed to Government’s request to reschedule the release to early next week to ensure the plan includes the most recent information available to us.”

The English School District released a statement Thursday:

“The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is compiling the final pieces of its operational plan for school reopening in September. We are awaiting some information/clarification from public health officials before it can be finalized. As has been the case throughout this year, the medical advice with respect to COVID-19 has continued to evolve. ‘The plan will reflect the direction and guidance provided through the Provincial Government’s K-12 Education Re-Entry Plan (July 6, 2020) and from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, and provide greater detail and amplification to school administrators to enable them to develop site-specific plans for our more than 250 schools throughout the province. “There has been no official date set to release the plan. The District has indicated to the media that the plan will be released to the public in the coming days. That remains the case. At this point, we expect that to be early next week. We will be available to media representatives at that time.”

Teachers are back to work Sept. 2 while students are to head back to class Sept. 9.

Premier-designate Andrew Furey will be sworn as premier next Wednesday along with his cabinet.