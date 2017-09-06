Thousands of children across the province went back to school on Wednesday. NTV’s Jodi Cooke caught up with some students at Vanier Elementary School in St. John’s.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.