A remake of Wonderful Grand Band’s “Babylon Mall” is burning up the Internet. The Tommy Sexton classic has been reimagined to raise money for the foundation that bears his name. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.