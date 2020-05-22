Police have arrested a 62-year-old Avondale man after receiving a report that a cat had been shot on a residential property in the town.

Holyrood RCMP say they were called May16 with a report that a cat was injured by a suspected gunshot wound. Police investigated and arrested a man for animal cruelty.

The cat was taken to a vet and had to be euthanized because of its injuries. The chief veterinary officer is also investigating.

The man was released from police custody on a number of conditions and will face a charge of animal cruelty. He will appear in court Sept. 16. The investigation is continuing with more charges expected.