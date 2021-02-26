The Avalon Peninsula will remain at Alert Level 5 for two more weeks, but the rest of the province will move to Alert Level 4 at midnight.

That was the word from Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, on Friday. Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases of COVID-19. There were also 52 recoveries, dropping the active case count to 287.

Fitzgerald cautioned that the province is not out of the woods yet. But if things go well, regions off the Avalon will be able to move to Alert Level 3 in two weeks.

The four new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and,

One 70 years of age and above.

In the Central Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

There are three females and one male.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 287 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 287 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 282

Central Health – 2

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 2

There have been 48 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. There have been three new recoveries in the Central Health region and one new recovery in the Western Health region. This means 682 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 11 people in hospital. Of these patients, five are in intensive care. To date, 111,049 people have been tested.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The risk of community spread in the Avalon region remains high. This means the Avalon region will remain in Alert Level 5. This will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Public Health continues to advise against travel in and out of the St. John’s metro area, except for essential purposes.

Public Health has determined that the St. John’s metro area outbreak has not resulted in community spread to the rest of the province.

This means all areas outside the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 4. This will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Alert Level 4 goes into effect tonight Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 12:01 a.m.

The areas outside the Avalon region include: