The Avalon Mall announced today its doors will remain open for people looking for essential services.

Following the directives of the Chief Medical Officer, only essential services will operate within Avalon Mall. This includes Lawtons, Jump+, Dollarama, Scotiabank, CIBC’s ATMs (but the CIBC branch is closed) and food establishments, for take-out only.

The Avalon Mall asks the public to follow the guidelines from government and health authorities, and to practice social distancing.