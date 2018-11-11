Winter weather made for poor driving conditions across the Avalon this weekend. Many vehicles are not yet prepared for the snowy season. Lack of winter tires combined with reduced visibility and deteriorating road conditions resulted in a number of collisions, according to Police.

The Trans-Canada Hwy was closed approximately 5 kilometers east of Gambo after a crash on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred when an automobile collided with an off-road vehicle. Local RCMP blocked traffic in both directions as emergency crews arrived on scene. One person was transported to hospital for medical treatment but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Further details will be released as they become available.

⚠️ ROADS — Roads around metro quite treacherous at this time. Many motorists do not have snow tires and are struggling. Several MVAs reported around NEA. If you’re vehicle isn’t winter ready, please stay out of #nltraffic. — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) November 10, 2018