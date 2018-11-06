Somebody has left a knitted ring as their own act of remembrance for the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. There are five caribou memorials where the Regiment fought significant engagements, some successful and others not. Of all the battles that the Newfoundland Regiment fought during the first world war, none was as devastating or as defining as the first day of the Battle of the Somme. The Regiment’s tragic advance at Beaumont Hamel on the morning of July 1, 1916, of the some 800 Newfoundlanders who went into battle that morning, only 68 were able to answer the roll call the next day – more than 700 killed, wounded or missing. At the caribou in Bowring Park lies a hand made wreath, hung on a cross at the foot of the monument with a note to the brave Newfoundlanders who gave their lives that day. What make this special is that it came from half a world away, from Australia. The caribou was chosen to honour the regiment because it was the emblem used in the badge of the regiment.

-Advertisement-