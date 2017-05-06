A recall has been placed for some Aunt Jemima products due to a possible Listeria contamination. Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles and Frozen French Toast slices that were sold to food service accounts are the items listed in the recall and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the items should not be sold or used. The specific recalled items are Aunt Jemima Waffles, 144 count, 3.57 kilograms, with UPC code 1 00 19600 43575 1; Aunt Jemima Original Thin French Toast, 144 count, 6.1 kilogram, with UPC 0 00 19600 05870 0; and Aunt Jemima Thick French Toast, 72 count, 4.86 kilogram with UPC 0 00 19600 43560 0.