A 15 year-old-girl is critical condition at the Janeway after an ATV crash yesterday afternoon.

The young girl was driving an ATV which collided with an SUV near the community of Morley’s Siding yesterday. She was wearing a helmet at the time of collision, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Clarenville RCMP were called to the site of the collision on Route 230, just after 3:30pm on October 3rd. A collision analyst from RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene.