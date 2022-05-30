A 49-year-old all-terrain vehicle rider is dead after crashing his quad early Saturday morning in Ming’s Bight.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Baie Verte RCMP received the report of the crash on the main road. Officers attended the scene where the lone occupant, who was not wearing a helmet, was found deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation into the cause of the crash and the suspected use of alcohol is continuing.

So far this year, eight people have died during off road vehicle incidents in areas policed by RCMP NL. Five of those involved occupants who were not wearing a helmet.