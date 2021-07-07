Police have laid charges against an ATV rider for a fatal hit and run in Sheshatshiu.

Twenty-year-old Shuashem Andrew of Sheshatshiu is charged with a number of offences for a collision that claimed the life of another man in March 13. At approximately 4:30 a.m., Sheshatshiu RCMP received the report of an unresponsive man found on a roadway in the community. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had been struck by an all-terrain vehicle that had fled the scene. The investigation was turned over to the RCMP Labrador General Investigation Section.

On July 06, 2021, Shuashem Andrew was arrested and taken into custody. He is charged with the following offences:

Fail to remain at the scene of an accident (Criminal Code of Canada)

Dangerous operation causing death (Criminal Code of Canada)

Criminal negligence causing death (Criminal Code of Canada)

Fail to comply with condition of release order (Criminal Code of Canada)

Fail to remain at the scene of an accident (Motorized Snow Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicle Act)

Operate vehicle in dangerous manner (Motorized Snow Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicle Act)

Andrew was remanded into custody and attends court this afternoon for a bail hearing.