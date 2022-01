Two people have been sent to hospital with unknown injuries after being thrown from an ATV.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene near the Trans Canada Highway in Paradise at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Reports from the scene indicate the driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle after it struck a rock. A female was assisted onto a stretcher, then taken to a waiting ambulance. A male was able to walk to an ambulance on his own. The extent of their injuries is unknown.