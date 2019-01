A 56-year-old-man died Wednesday at the Health Science Centre in St.

John’sĀ from injuries sustained in a single all-terrain vehicle collision last weekend.

The collision, which happened in Branch on Boxing Day, was not initially reported to police. The deceased was the only known occupant of the ATV.

The investigation is continuing to determine if alcohol may have contributed to this collision. Placentia RCMP ask anyone with any information to contact them.