ATV driver faces slew of charges

Last Wednesday, RNC officers in the Corner Brook region noticed erratic tire tracks made by a three-wheeled ATV on the road in the area of Curling Street. The vehicle was located a short time later and as a result of an investigation, the alleged operator was identified. The accused, a 24-year old Corner Brook resident, was under a Canada-Wide Prohibition from Driving any Motorized Vehicle and owed more than $13,000 in fines. The accused was arrested on February 21st and is facing 14 charges, including Operation of a Vehicle in a Dangerous Manner, Public Mischief, and Driving While Prohibited. He is being held for court.