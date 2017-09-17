Several tickets were issued to an ATV driver after a collision in CBS this weekend. Saturday evening near 5pm RNC received reports that a four-wheeler had collided with a trailer. A 37 year-old male was issued summary offence tickets for operating the ATV in a dangerous manner, outside the approved area. He failed to obey direction of a peace officer. The male was found lacking a valid licence, insurance, failed transfer ownership and was operating without due care and attention for others. His off-road vehicle was seized and sent for impound.

