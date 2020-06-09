A 22-year-old man from Victoria is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident over the supper hour yesterday in Salmon Cove. The man was driving an ATV when he struck a pickup truck backing out of a driveway, throwing the ATV driver from his quad. The driver was wearing his helmet, but it came off during the collision.

He was rushed to Carbonear General Hospital before being transferred to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s. A second ATV travelling with the man reportedly fled from the scene following the collision.