Early Saturday morning, Bay St. George RCMP officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in Stephenville. Police attempted a traffic safety stop, but the vehicle fled. Once the vehicle was located, police managed to detain the driver, 33-year old Todd Barry. Barry has been charged with Assaulting a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order. He was also given tickets for Operating a Vehicle without a license and Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident. Barry was on parole at the time of his arrest and has since had his parole revoked.

