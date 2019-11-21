An attempted murder trial in which a woman was shot outside the PowerPlex on Crosbie Road last year wrapped up in provincial court in St. John’s Thursday afternoon.

Michael Hannaford is accused of shooting the woman in the early morning hours of May 18, 2018, in a dispute over $70. The two were arguing over the price of a half ball of cocaine. The woman said Hannaford wanted too much money.

The identity of the shooter is the issue at trial, and whether he intended to kill the woman. The victim testified she didn’t know who shot her, but shortly afterward she told police that it was Hannaford who shot her.

The Crown says text messages between the two, gunshot residues found on Hannaford’s hand and how he behaved after the shooting — including using a machete to smash out the windows of her car — all support a conviction for attempted murder.

The defence says the case hinges on the credibility of the victim and whether the court should believe what she told police or what she testified to at trial when she said she had no memory of who shot her.

The defence reminded the court that at the time the victim was on a multiday drug- and alcohol-fuelled binge involving both crack cocaine and sleeping pills. The defence says all the other evidence against Hannaford is strictly circumstantial.

The case is now in the hands of the judge.