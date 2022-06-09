Police are investigating a string of crimes believed to be related to each other early Wednesday morning.

A passerby called police shortly after 3 a.m. about a break and enter at the Ultramar in South River. The glass front door was smashed, the store was heavily damaged and an ATM was stolen. Surveillance from the business revealed the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Two suspects with covered faces were observed on camera in a pickup truck. Drag marks from the ATM were observed on the ground and led officers to a nearby construction pit. Suspect(s) attempted to gain access to the ATM using a backhoe belonging to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which was abandoned in the pit.

Officers also made a patrol to the Highway Depot in Bay Roberts and discovered that a break and enter had occurred. A pickup truck, matching the one observed at the Ultramar, and a backhoe, matching the one located at the construction pit, were stolen.

At 3:15 a.m., Holyrood RCMP received a report from a passing driver of a large fire in a wooded area between Brigus Junction and Avondale Access Road. Officers attended and located a burnt pickup truck, believed to be the stolen truck from the Highway Depot in Bay Roberts.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Holyrood RCMP received a report of break and enter and property damage at the Eastbound International Speedway and Concert Park in Avondale. A gate was breached and multiple buildings on the property were damaged using a vehicle. Various items were stolen from one building, an ambulance on site was entered and a race car on the property was heavily damaged. An excavator on site was used to access an ATM, which remained at the scene. An unknown amount of cash was stolen from inside. Police suspect the ATM is the same one stolen from the Ultramar in South River.

Anyone having video surveillance or knowledge of any of these crimes is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP (709-786-2118), Holyrood RCMP (709-229-3892) or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.