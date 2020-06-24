Announcing today that there are no new COVID-19 cases in the province, Newfoundland and Labrador made its commitment to ease travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada as COVID-19 case numbers remain low.

Inter-provincial travel without the requirement to self-isolate will be permitted in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, for residents of Atlantic Canada as of July 3, 2020.

Other Canadian visitors to the Maritime provinces that have self-isolated for 14 days may travel within the Maritime region.