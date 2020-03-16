Atlantic Lottery has suspended video lottery operations in the four Atlantic provinces, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In discussion with our shareholders and following social distancing advice from public health officials, Atlantic Lottery’s video lottery operations will be suspended in the four Atlantic provinces, effective Sunday, March 15 at midnight.”
In discussion with our shareholders and following social distancing advice from public health officials, Atlantic Lottery’s video lottery operations will be suspended in the four Atlantic provinces, effective Sunday, March 15 at midnight.
— Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) March 16, 2020
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-