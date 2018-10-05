The largest contractor on the Muskrat Falls project is in talks with Nalcor about “extra cost,” Astaldi Group said in a statement Friday morning.

“Astaldi Group is in talks to reach an agreement on extra cost recently incurred during the performance of works. Astaldi has commenced an arbitration and is making all efforts to have issues with Muskrat Falls Corporation determined on their merits. In any case, Astaldi remains committed to the completion of the project with the cooperation and assistance of Muskrat Falls Corporation. Indeed, works at the Muskrat Falls have reached 98% completion and are progressing on schedule.”

Reuters reported last week that Astaldi had applied for protection from creditors in Italy. Nalcor said at the time it’s aware of the situation and that Astaldi continues to work on the Muskrat Falls site. Nalcor also said it has performance securities that provide financial protections if Astaldi does not meet its obligations.