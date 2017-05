Placentia RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 15 year-old Jayden Santos. The teen was last seen near Arnold’s Cove. He is described as 6 foot 2, about 190 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes. Upon disappearance the male was outfitted in beige pants, a red hoodie and black winter jacket. Anyone with information on the teens whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC or crime stoppers.