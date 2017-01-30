Assault in Mount Pearl results in arrest

Around 9:00 last night RNC responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Mount Pearl. Police located the suspect a short distance from the home. Following investigation it was determined that a 50 year old male assaulted two other males with a weapon. One of the victims was injured, suffering serious but non-life threatening lacerations to the face. He was sent to hospital while the accused was held for court. He faces charges of Assault with a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Uttering threats to Cause Bodily Harm.