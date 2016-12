It was a year of change in 2016 for PC leader Paul Davis has he moved from the premier’s office to the opposition office. He says the Tories have gotten used to their new role of holding the government accountable. But it’s not easy when the biggest issue of all — Muskrat Falls — is a legacy of the PC dynasty. In his year-end interview, Davis admits that some aspects of that project could have been handled differently. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.