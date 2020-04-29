The Association of Seafood Producers has raised its offer for snow crab and is calling on the federal government to open the fishery as soon as possible.

The ASP described its offer as being $3 a pound, but the FFAW quickly countered that it only added up to $2.90 a pound. The ASP says its offer includes a 10-cent-a-pound cost for EI and workers compensation benefits that N.L. producers are responsible for paying but Gulf processors are not.

“For the first time in N.L. history, our price offer to N.L. harvesters will place them on an equal footing with Maritime harvesters, which has long been a complaint of the FFAW,” said Derek Butler, executive director of the ASP.

The FFAW, meanwhile, has proposed a final price of $3.50 a pound, calling the ASP’s offer unacceptable.

“The negotiating committee believes this is a realistic offer that is reflective of the market for snow crab,” the union said in a statement. “FFAW and ASP will appear before the province’s standing fish price setting panel later today to make presentations.”

Butler says the FFAW efforts to delay the fishery should no longer carry the day, and is calling on the federal minister and local DFO authorities to open the fishery as soon as possible.

The opening of the fishery has been delayed until May 11.

“If we miss more weeks, it will impact on the resource and it will impact on the quality,” Butler said. “The rest of the Atlantic Canadian fishery is harvesting and processing, and further delays are adding to an already tense situation.”

Butler says the next step once a price is determined via arbitration is to prepare for the startup and ensure harvesting activities scale up at a reasonable pace.

ASP says Gulf crab commands a premium in the market compared to N.L. crab because of its more brilliant colour and larger size. But it says N.L. processors want to match the Gulf with the same comparable price for N.L. harvesters on a one-time basis.

Butler says the price offer is in response to the FFAW’s “misrepresentations” around the bargaining process, and what the association perceives to be the lack of communications from the FFAW bargaining team to other harvesters in the province. He says the FFAW offer would price N.L. crab out of the market and represents the union’s preference to shut the fishery for 2020.