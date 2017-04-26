Police say a fire in Happy Valley-Goose Bay last week was caused by arson.

Motherwood Hardware on Kelland Drive was illegally entered the morning of April 19, the RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday. The building was later completely destroyed by fire.

“Police have confirmed that this was an arson,” the RCMP said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at (709) 896-3383. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP190 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit a webtip at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.