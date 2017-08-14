RNC responded to two fights on the Northeast Avalon, both before noon on Sunday. The first call came in near 11:00 reporting a fight in the East end of the capital city. The matter remains under investigation but a 39 year-old male has been arrested for assault and uttering threats.

Just one hour later a similar call came into Police reporting another fight, this one in CBS. A 32 year-old male was arrested and charged with assault, mischief, breach of undertaking and breach of probation. Both male suspects were held to appear court.