Arrest warrant for woman harassing ex-boyfriend

Police in the metro area are looking for a woman who is harassing her ex-boyfriend through text messages and phone calls despite a court order not to contact him. Around 1:00am on Wednesday, RNC Patrol Services received a report from a man that his ex-girlfriend was criminally harassing him. He reported that the accused, a 51-year old St. John’s woman, was contacting him by text message and through phone calls while being on a court order to not contact the victim. Police conducted an investigation but were unable to locate the accused, so a warrant for her arrest was requested.