A Corner Brook woman is in custody after making two false complaints to police yesterday.

Corner Brook RNC responded to a complaint around noon yesterday after receiving a report that a male had been attempting to injure himself. Police located the male and determined that the complaint was untrue.

Just a couple of hours later police received second complaint from the same caller, reporting that a male was trying to assault her with a weapon. An investigation revealed that this complaint was also unfounded.

A 42 year old female was found to be responsible for both calls to police, and was arrested and charged with two counts of Public Mischief and two counts of Breach of Undertaking. She remains in custody and will appear in Provincial Court on July 4, 2019.