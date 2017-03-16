Arrest made for violent overnight assault

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to an overnight assault that landed a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to a report of assault near Empire Avenue in St. John’s. Using the k-9 unit, police located a 35-year-old man who had been attacked with a weapon. The man was transported to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

The woman is believed to have been known to the man and has been charged with aggravated assault. She was held to appear in court Thursday afternoon.