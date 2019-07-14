A man in St. John’s stole three vehicles in an attempt to flee from police last night.

At 7:30 pm RNC received a report of a stolen vehicle in St. John’s, while searching for the vehicle, the 20-year-old male driver abandoned the vehicle and stole a second car in the town of Portugal Cove and St. Phillips.

Police were continuing their search when the man stole a third vehicle from the east end of St. John’s.

Members of the RNC finally located the driver in the centre city area around 11 pm Saturday night.

He attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by responding officers. He was charged with thefts of motor vehicles, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.