Monday night around 11:45, RNC Patrol Officers along with Police Dog Services responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store on Freshwater Road, but the suspect fled prior to police arrival. Later, around 2:00am, police received a report of a taxi driver being assaulted in the centre city area. It was determined that the 21-year old male responsible for the assault was also the suspect involved in the earlier robbery. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Assault With A Weapon, and several Breaches of Court Orders. He was held for court.

