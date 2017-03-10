Armed robbery at west end convenience store

In the early morning hours of Friday, a convenience store in the West End of St. John’s was held up. Just before 3am, RNC Patrol Services along with the K9 unit responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business on Topsail Road. A lone man in a ski doo mask entered the store armed with a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as 5’8″, slim, and wearing a grey winter jacket with black jogging pants. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call RNC or Crime Stoppers.