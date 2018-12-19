Around 11:30 Tuesday morning, RNC responded to an armed robbery at a bank on Torbay Road. According to reports, a lone male entered the business with a weapon, demanded cash from an employee, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. After a short investigation, police located the suspect downtown and arrested him. The 26-year old now faces charges of Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offense. He was held to appear in court.

