Holyrood RCMP responded to an armed robbery at Mary Brown’s just after 9 pm on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The masked suspect, described as being 6′ fall, entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money. An unknown amount of cash was stolen. Nobody was injured and RCMP are still investigating.

If you have any information about this incident contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892.