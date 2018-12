Police in Grand Falls-Windsor responded to an armed robbery at the Hideaway Lounge in Botwood around 11:30 pm on Sunday Dec. 2.

A masked man entered the lounge armed with a firearm and demanded cash. He was wearing a mask, jacket, jeans and gloves.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call 709-489-2121.